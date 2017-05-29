FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil grew around 0.7 pct in Q1, no plan B for pension reform -Meirelles
May 29, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil grew around 0.7 pct in Q1, no plan B for pension reform -Meirelles

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy grew around 0.7 percent in the first quarter versus the previous one and will likely end the year in positive territory despite a dip in the second quarter, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

Speaking to foreign reporters, Meirelles said the government has no alternative plan to the proposed pension reform, denying local media reports that the government could issue decrees to reduce retirement benefits if its proposal is rejected in Congress. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)

