a year ago
Brazil's Meirelles says spending cuts to bring down interest rates
June 23, 2016

Brazil's Meirelles says spending cuts to bring down interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday that a reduction in public spending would help to bring down the country's benchmark interest rate and the government aimed to pass welfare reforms before the end of the year.

He said at an event in Sao Paulo that the government was working on an agenda of more than 150 proposed reforms to help businesses and stimulate investment. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Brad Haynes)

