Brazil state debt bill 'a victory' for gov't, ministers say

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The passage of a bill to refinance the debt of Brazilian states is a victory for the administration of interim President Michel Temer, because it puts a lid on spending growth at cash-strapped regional governments, cabinet ministers said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the lower house passed a watered-down version of a bill that imposed spending limits on states in exchange for debt relief. Lawmakers voted 282-140 to approve the main text of the bill after the government bowed to pressure from lawmakers and governors and removed tougher limits on states' spending on employees.