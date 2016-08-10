FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil state debt bill 'a victory' for gov't, ministers say
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil state debt bill 'a victory' for gov't, ministers say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The passage of a bill to refinance the debt of Brazilian states is a victory for the administration of interim President Michel Temer, because it puts a lid on spending growth at cash-strapped regional governments, cabinet ministers said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the lower house passed a watered-down version of a bill that imposed spending limits on states in exchange for debt relief. Lawmakers voted 282-140 to approve the main text of the bill after the government bowed to pressure from lawmakers and governors and removed tougher limits on states' spending on employees.

Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.