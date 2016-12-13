FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Brazil's Meirelles says new measures aim to boost productivity
December 13, 2016 / 8:26 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's Meirelles says new measures aim to boost productivity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will aim to cut red tape, boost productivity and speed approval of new credit with "microeconomic" measures to be announced on Thursday that do not involve industrial subsidies, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Meirelles declined to give further details of the measures, saying they are still being defined, but he said they could be even more important for the economy than an austerity program currently underway. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)

