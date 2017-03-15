FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil's Meirelles to announce new growth estimate on March 22
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Meirelles to announce new growth estimate on March 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government expects to unveil new estimates for economic growth, tax collections and federal government spending as early as March 22, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Meirelles said a group of demonstrators protesting against the government's plan to reform the pension system broke into the ministry's premises earlier in the day. The invasion, which social organizations said was made by hundreds of protesters, caused damage, Meirelles said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.