Brazil's Meirelles to announce new growth estimate on March 22

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government expects to unveil new estimates for economic growth, tax collections and federal government spending as early as March 22, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Meirelles said a group of demonstrators protesting against the government's plan to reform the pension system broke into the ministry's premises earlier in the day. The invasion, which social organizations said was made by hundreds of protesters, caused damage, Meirelles said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)