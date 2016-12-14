FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil fiscal recovery bill vote may be by year end -finance minister
December 14, 2016 / 6:54 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil fiscal recovery bill vote may be by year end -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Congress could vote before the end of the year on a bill allowing states to suspend payments to the federal government through a "fiscal recovery" process, as part of a wider bill renegotiating state debts, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.

Meirelles said that the Finance Ministry is working with the Planning Ministry and the central bank to announce fresh economic measures amid a deepening recession. The central bank is likely to announce new measures next week, he said. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; editing by Grant McCool)

