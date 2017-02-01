Brazil economy to resume growth in first quarter, finmin says

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy is likely to return to growth in the first quarter, the country's finance minister said, accelerating to a 2 percent annual pace by the last quarter of the year.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said leading indicators point to signs of recovery from Brazil's deepest recession in decades. Still, he added, it is more important to lift the country's capacity to grow in the long term than to exit the current recession. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)