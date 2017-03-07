FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil could raise taxes, cut spending to deliver fiscal target -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil could raise taxes or promote additional spending cuts if necessary to achieve this year's fiscal target, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Sunday.

He said there is "no possibility" that the government would revise the 143.1 billion reais ($45.87 billion) primary deficit goal, which excludes interest payments. "Our commitment to the target will be maintained, period," he told journalists. ($1 = 3.1200 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

