UPDATE 1-Brazil gov't urges lawmakers to pass spending cap

(Recast, adds ministers' comments and context)

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government appealed on Wednesday to lawmakers to approve an unpopular cap on public spending to pull the former emerging-market star out of its worst recession in decades.

Speaking to a congressional committee debating the spending cap amendment, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles argued that Latin America's largest economy has to control soaring expenditures to regain the confidence of investors.

Getting approval for the amendment is expected to be a difficult battle for interim President Michel Temer, who has vowed to bring under control fiscal accounts that cost Brazil its coveted investment-grade rating.

Lawmakers from Temer's own alliance in Congress have criticized the proposed cap as potentially damaging to public health and education in a country where many schools are crumbling and hospitals lack even basic supplies.

Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said that without the spending cap the government will be forced to raise taxes indefinitely, warning that the country's debt burden could reach the levels of Greece and Ireland during the financial crisis.

"We need to be clear on the severity of the situation we are currently in. We need to be clear that if we don't do anything we will be blamed by history," Oliveira told lawmakers.

The Brazilian economy is expected to contract more than 3 percent this year after falling nearly 4 percent in 2015 in what most economists believe could be the country's worst recession in more than a century. (Editing by W Simon and Frances Kerry)