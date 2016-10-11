FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil tackling fiscal woes, on track for recovery -Meirelles
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil tackling fiscal woes, on track for recovery -Meirelles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments, details)

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The approval of a federal spending cap in a first-round vote shows Brazil is tackling its fiscal woes and is on its way to entering a sustainable growth path, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Meirelles said the mere expectation of a budget reform has lifted confidence, but stressed that the spending cap and a pension reform must pass to have a lasting effect on growth.

An overwhelming majority in the lower house of Congress on Monday passed a proposal to cap public spending that is at the heart of President Michel Temer's austerity plan.

"The economy is showing signs of recovery," Meirelles told journalists in New York, where he is meeting with investors.

Meirelles added the budget reforms will improve Brazil's credit rating, although not immediately. Brazil lost its investment grade rating by all leading agencies last year.

Asked about the impact of a potential rate hike in the United States, Meirelles said the reforms will help Brazil become less dependent on other economies. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.