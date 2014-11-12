FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil opted not to make 'orthodox' budget cuts - Rousseff aide
November 12, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil opted not to make 'orthodox' budget cuts - Rousseff aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s chief of staff Aloizio Mercadante said on Wednesday Brazil’s newly re-elected leader will not undertake an “orthodox adjustment” to balance government finances.

Mercadante said in a news conference in Brasilia that cutting spending on investment and scrapping tax breaks are “not an option” for the country at this point, indicating the Rousseff administration is only contemplating a modest fine-tuning of spending practices despite the threat of a sovereign debt rating downgrade. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)

