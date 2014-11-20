FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Bradesco CEO tipped for new Brazilian finance minister -reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Luiz Carlos Trabuco, the chief executive of Brazil’s second largest private bank Bradesco SA , has emerged as President Dilma Rousseff’s first choice for finance minister as she tries to rebuild the trust of investors and boost economic growth, according to local media.

Three Brazilian newspapers reported on Thursday that Rousseff has asked him to head her economic team in her second term and is waiting for his reply. She is expected announce the appointment by the end of the week, one newspaper said.

Government officials would not comment on the reports.

Trabuco has a good reputation in Brazil’s business world. His nomination would signal that Rousseff might back away from some of the leftist policies that many investors blame for nearly four years of stagnant growth.

The announcement will not be made on Thursday because Rousseff will be attending the funeral of a former justice minister, a spokesman for the president said. “Today is a funeral day,” he said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
