Brazil economy shrinking due to political uncertainty - ministry

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lingering political uncertainties are to blame for the worse-than-expected contraction of Brazil’s economy in the third quarter, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The negative result points to a longer adjustment of the economy, the ministry said. Quickening inflation as well as falling investment from state-run oil giant Petrobras and construction firms were also to blame for the 1.7 percent drop in activity in the quarter, the ministry added. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)