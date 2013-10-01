Moody's says Brazil stuck in low growth despite recent pick-up

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy should grow around 2.5 percent this and next year, despite recent data suggesting a stronger economic pickup, Moody’s Investors Service credit analyst Mauro Leos said at a conference on Tuesday.

The agency rates Brazil’s sovereign credit at Baa2, two notches above junk status. It revised Brazil’s rating to positive in 2011 and, late last year, took the unusual step of delaying its decision on a possible upgrade by an additional year. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)