9 months ago
Brazil could use money repaid by BNDES to fund state governments- min
November 18, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil could use money repaid by BNDES to fund state governments- min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil is considering using some of the 100 billion reais ($29 billion) repaid to the federal government by public development bank BNDES to help fund cash-strapped state governments, in return for meeting targets to cut their deficits, a minister said.

Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha told a local radio station in Rio Grande do Sul that some of the revenues raised from a recent amnesty on repatriating illegal assets would also be earmarked for the states, but this would not be sufficient to solve their funding problems. ($1 = 3.4096 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

