Brazil adds 28,900 payroll jobs in January

BRASILIA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy added a net 28,900 payroll jobs in January, the labor ministry said on Friday, a smaller rise than the median of analysts’ forecasts for a gain of 46,000 jobs.

Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, lost 497,000 payroll jobs in December. That month local businesses and industries tend to fire temporary workers after bolstering output ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after two years of meager economic growth, however, unemployment has remained at record lows as businesses hold onto workers in expectation for an economic recovery.