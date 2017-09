BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy shed a net 95,602 payroll jobs in September, the labor ministry said on Friday, as Latin America’s largest country heads toward a prolonged recession.

Brazilian companies were expected to have fired a net 65,000 workers in September, according to the median forecast of 12 economists. Brazil lost 86,543 jobs in August. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese)