Brazil loses 449,444 jobs in December, ends worst year since 2003
January 21, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil loses 449,444 jobs in December, ends worst year since 2003

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy lost a net 449,444 payroll jobs in December, the Labor Ministry said on Tuesday, in line with market expectations.

Economists had expected the economy to lose 456,000 positions last month, according to the median forecast of 10 respondents surveyed. Brazilian companies usually hire temporary workers for the holiday shopping season, laying them off before the end of the year.

In 2013 as a whole, Brazil’s economy added a net 730,687 payroll jobs without seasonal adjustments, the smallest number since 2003.

The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after three years of meager growth, but unemployment remains around record lows as more Brazilians opt to dedicate time to education and training.

