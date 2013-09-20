Brazil adds 127,648 payroll jobs in August

BRASILIA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy added a net 127,648 payroll jobs in August, the labor ministry said on Friday, above market expectations for a strong pick-up from July.

Latin America’s largest economy added 41,000 payroll jobs in July. Economists expected the economy to create 91,000 positions.

The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after two years of meager growth, but unemployment remains at record lows as businesses hold on to workers in the hopes of an economic recovery.