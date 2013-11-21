FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil adds 94,893 payroll jobs in October, below expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil adds 94,893 payroll jobs in October, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy added 94,893 net payroll jobs in October, the labor ministry said on Thursday, below market expectations in a sign that job creation in the South American country is cooling.

Latin America’s largest economy added 211,000 payroll jobs in September. Economists had expected the economy to create 110,000 positions last month.

The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after two years of meager growth, but unemployment hit a new low for the year in October as the number of people looking for work increased only slightly.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.