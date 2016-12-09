FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Brazil gov't denies report it's willing to lower minimum retirement age
December 9, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 8 months ago

Brazil gov't denies report it's willing to lower minimum retirement age

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Friday denied local media reports that President Michel Temer is willing to lower the minimum age of retirement of 65 years in his pension reform proposal.

Temer's office said in a statement on Friday that the proposed minimum age is key in the reform and that the government will do everything in its power along with its allies in Congress to prevent any changes to the measure. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

