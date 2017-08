BRASILIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The proposal to overhaul Brazil's costly pension system would automatically adjust up the minimum age of retirement as the population's life expectancy grows, the government's pension secretary Marcelo Caetano said on Tuesday.

President Michel Temer has submitted the proposal that sets a minimum age of retirement at 65 years in a bid to reduce costly benefits and rebalance the overdraw public accounts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)