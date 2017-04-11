FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's pension reform has political support -lawmaker
April 11, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's pension reform has political support -lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Changes to Brazil's pension reform proposal have the support of the leaders of the government's alliance in Congress, the lawmaker in charge of drafting the bill said on Tuesday.

Congressman Arthur Maia said he continues to look for ways to simplify the transition rules for future pensioners by reducing incentives for early retirement. He said an initial draft will be shared with the leaders of the allied parties on Monday. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

