Brazil's Temer: Retirement age must be put back to save pension system

BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer, unveiling a plan to reform the country's costly pension system, said on Monday that it was necessary to establish a minimum age for retirement to ensure it is financially sustainable for future generations.

"We urgently need to make changes to preserve the pension system. ... We have to put back the date of retirement and that can only be done by establishing a minimum age," Temer said in a meeting with congressional leaders on the unpopular reform proposal aimed at restoring fiscal discipline in Brazil. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)