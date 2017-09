SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Market views about medium-term economic growth in Brazil are starting to become more balanced and less pessimistic, central bank director Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Thursday.

In a speech to business leaders in Sao Paulo, Pereira said the U.S. Fed’s stimulus tapering is well-managed, but will bring some market volatility. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)