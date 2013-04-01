Brazil manufacturing recovery slows in March -PMI

* HSBC PMI at 51.8 in March, sixth straight monthly expansion

* Slips to lowest reading in three months

* Input and output price inflation accelerate

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s manufacturing output expanded at the slowest pace in three months, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting a recovery in the country’s beleaguered industrial sector remains tenuous.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index for the Brazilian manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted 51.8 in March from 52.5 in February. Still, the index stood above the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction, where it has remained since October.

Input prices rose at the fastest pace in 22 months with nearly 12 percent of survey participants reporting higher purchasing costs. Average selling prices rose for the 13th straight month, with the overall rate of inflation the quickest recorded in two years, according to the survey.

The survey gauge for manufacturing output rose for the seventh straight month, albeit at the slowest pace in three months, as new business inflows and new export orders rose only slightly.

Although work backlogs fell in March, factories hired more workers for the third straight month following a nine-month decline, the survey said.

The data suggests Brazilian industry is slowly recovering following a three-year period of mediocre growth due to weak global demand and structural challenges such as low productivity, high taxes, infrastructure bottlenecks and a tight labor market.

Industrial output grew more than expected in January as government stimulus helped create a surge in heavy truck production. The data reinforced hopes that struggling manufacturers can recover from a 2.7 percent drop in output last year that contributed to a mediocre 0.9 percent growth rate for the economy as a whole.

“The PMI survey suggests that economic activity in the manufacturing sector lost momentum after a very strong January,” said Andre Loes, chief Brazil economist at HSBC. “On the other hand, the average reading for the first quarter of the year was...the strongest since the first quarter of 2011. These results seem consistent with our view that the Brazilian economy is experiencing a moderate recovery in 2013.”

A weekly central bank poll of analysts published on Monday showed the economy is expected to grow 3.01 percent in 2013, while the central bank itself projected 2013 growth at 3.1 percent on Thursday.

February’s industrial output data is expected to be released on Tuesday.