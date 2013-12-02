Brazil manufacturing activity drops in November-PMI

* HSBC Brazil Manufacturing PMI falls to 49.7 from 50.2

* Capital goods producers receive fewer orders, cut jobs

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s manufacturing activity dropped slightly in November as the volume of new orders decreased for a fifth straight month, a private survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index for the Brazilian manufacturing sector dropped to a seasonally adjusted 49.7 in November from 50.2 in October. The 50 mark separates contraction from expansion.

It is the fourth time in five months that the PMI index points to a decline in manufacturing activity, suggesting Brazilian factories have been unable to sustain the recovery seen in the first few months of the year.

Brazilian industry has suffered in recent years with high labor costs, poor infrastructure and a hefty tax burden.

“Brazil’s manufacturing sector was unable to sustain October’s rebound,” said Andre Loes, chief Brazil economist at HSBC. “The only good news was that the measures of inflation included in the PMI report also lost momentum; firms saw input prices rising at the slowest pace since June and output prices climbing at the weakest rate since May.”

The sharpest drop in new orders was registered at capital goods firms, noted research firm Markit, which compiled the data for HSBC. That suggests lower business confidence could be affecting investment plans.

Brazilian factories also cut jobs for an eighth straight month, especially at intermediate and capital goods producers, according to the report.

Output rose for a third month in November, but the rate of expansion was lower than in October. Production growth was recorded at consumer and intermediate goods companies, while an overall decline was recorded in the capital goods sector, Markit said.