Brazil manufacturing slows to near standstill in May - PMI

* HSBC PMI at 50.4 in May, lowest since October

* Companies cut workers at fastest pace in nine months

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Growth in Brazil’s manufacturing slowed for a fourth consecutive month to a near standstill in May, adding to concerns the country’s economic recovery has been weaker than expected.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index for the Brazilian manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.4 in May, from 50.8 in April. Still, the index stood above the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction, where it has remained since October.

Output expanded at the lowest pace in seven months, with new export orders stagnant from April. With idle capacity growing, companies shed workers at the fastest rate in nine months, according to the data compiled by research firm Markit.

Weak industrial output has held Brazil’s economy back in the past few years. Manufacturers have struggled with weak global demand and structural challenges such as low productivity, high taxes, infrastructure bottlenecks and a tight labor market.

“Economic activity in the manufacturing sector is barely expanding,” said Andre Loes, Brazil chief economist at HSBC.

“The divergence between faster growth in output prices and a slower rise in input costs, meanwhile, may be the result of efforts by firms to restore margins.”

Brazil grew just 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the previous one, prompting many economists to trim their forecasts for this year’s expansion to around 2.5 percent from 3.0 percent previously.