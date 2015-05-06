FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil home prices likely lagged inflation in April, survey shows
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 3:02 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil home prices likely lagged inflation in April, survey shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - The average purchase price for homes in 20 of Brazil’s main metropolitan areas likely rose more slowly than inflation for a fourth straight month in April, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey underscores how a sharp economic slowdown has chilled the real estate market.

The FipeZap Price Index rose an average 5.25 percent in the 12 months through April. While the official IPCA consumer price index for the period is not expected to be released until Friday, Fipe’s calculations based on a weekly central bank poll of economists forecasts the number at 8.16 percent.

Think-tank Fipe and real estate website Zap Imoveis have been compiling the index since 2008, using the average prices listed in online classified advertisements. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.