Second Sao Paulo bus fare hike protest ends in clashes

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of people protesting an increase in transit fares in Sao Paulo, the country’s biggest city, on Friday, raising fears of more disruption after a similar demonstration turned violent last week.

About 3,000 people gathered at Sao Paulo’s main thoroughfare on Friday, according to local police estimates, demanding that bus fares, which rose from 3 reais to 3.50 reais ($1.15 to $1.34) last week, be lowered or eliminated altogether.

Friday’s march was the second demonstration this month led by the Free Fare Movement, an activist group demanding free public transportation for all. A demonstration last week resulted in dozens of arrests after some people smashed bank windows and set fires.

Police fired tear gas on Friday after a group of protesters threw fireworks at police officers outside Sao Paulo’s city hall. A least one person has been arrested so far, a police spokeswoman said.

The last time major cities tried to hike fares, by 7 percent to 10 percent in mid-2013, students and other activists led demonstrations that brought out more than 1 million people across Brazil. The marches sparked a sharp drop in approval ratings for President Dilma Rousseff, who pressured mayors to roll back the fare hikes. ($1 = 2.62 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Nacho Doce; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)