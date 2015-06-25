FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Brazil raises BNDES lending rate for third straight time
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Brazil raises BNDES lending rate for third straight time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to new story number to widen distribution)

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national monetary council on Wednesday raised for the third consecutive time the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans, further reducing subsidies that have eroded the country’s finances in recent years.

The country’s highest economic body, comprised of the finance and planning ministers and central bank chief, raised the so-called TJLP rate by another 50 basis points to 6.5 percent for the third quarter of 2015.

Before its first hike in December, the government of President Dilma Rousseff had kept the TJLP rate unchanged for nearly two years to pump more cheap credit into Brazil’s stagnant economy. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.