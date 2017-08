BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Inflation forecasts for the next couple of years point to limited room for interest rate cuts in Brazil, the central bank said on Tuesday in the minutes of its latest policy meeting.

The bank also said it was worried about a recent pause in the slowdown of services prices. The bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 14.00 percent on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)