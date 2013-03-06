UPDATE 2-Brazil poised to keep rates steady, may hint hikes ahead

* Brazil seen keeping benchmark Selic rate at 7.25 pct * Bank likely to signal rate hikes coming in statement * High inflation takes priority over slow-moving recovery By Alonso Soto BRASILIA, March 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank will likely keep interest rates at record lows for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, but could signal it is ready to hike borrowing costs soon to tame high inflation. The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, meets to decide on its benchmark Selic rate as inflation fears start to outweigh concerns of a feeble recovery in Latin America's largest economy. Inflation is moving closer to the 6.5 percent ceiling of the official target range, raising concerns that price pressures could not only undermine the recovery, but also the re-election chances of President Dilma Rousseff next year. All of the 56 analysts polled by Reuters last week agree that the central bank will keep rates unchanged at 7.25 percent. However, most of them say the bank, in an effort to control rising inflation expectations, could remove its reference to stable rates "for a sufficiently prolonged period" in its decision statement. Bets that policymakers would hint at tighter monetary policy increased after state-led oil firm Petrobras announced late on Tuesday that it was raising the wholesale price of diesel by 5 percent. Despite having a small direct impact on consumer inflation, the hike could result in an indirect impact of as much as 0.16 percentage point this year on the IPCA, the benchmark price index tracked by the central bank in its inflation-targeting regime, according to Banco Bradesco's research department. "In theory, that adds to inflation pressures," said Luis Felipe Laudisio, a trader with Renascença brokerage in Sao Paulo. "It might not change expectations for today's monetary policy decision, but maybe for the next ones depending on how inflation behaves." Interest-rate futures climbed higher on the BMF&Bovespa exchange, pricing in a modest 20 percent chance of a Selic hike Wednesday evening. For April, however, the chance of a 2-basis- point increase in the base interest rate rose to more than 60 percent. The Brazilian real remained within a tight trading range of 1.95-2.0 per dollar as analysts bet policymakers want the currency to remain slightly stronger than it was at the end of 2012 to cheapen the price of imported goods and help curb inflation. "The market is working with stable interest rates and a currency within the current trading range," said Waldir Kiel, an economist with H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. "I don't see any changes for the currency nor for interest rates in the short term." Bets on a higher Selic started to grow in February when Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini said he is "uncomfortable" with current inflation levels and that the bank will not hesitate to raise rates to control prices. The bank has come under growing pressure to show it is committed to battling inflation even as economic growth continues to disappoint. Under Tombini, the bank has been at the forefront of the government's crusade to revive the economy, slashing 525 basis points off the Selic in a little over a year as part of a slew of measures to bolster consumption. Now the central bank faces the difficult balancing act of keeping rates at a level that allows activity to pick up while still taming consumer prices. Inflation is expected to climb to 6.20 percent in the 12 months through February, according to a Reuters poll on Tuesday. NO ROOM FOR SURPRISES Tombini has said he expects inflation to ease in the second half of the year due to a more stable local currency, subdued food prices and government-sponsored cuts in electricity rates. "What seems clear is that there is currently very limited tolerance by the central bank for additional inflation surprises," Alberto Ramos, senior economist for Goldman Sachs, said in a note. "Any small deviation from the central bank path, or deterioration of inflation expectations will likely trigger rate hikes, in our view." President Dilma Rousseff has claimed record-low rates as one of the main political victories of her government as she reaches the middle of her presidency with a stagnating economy. Some analysts say meager economic growth of 0.9 percent in 2012 will likely keep the central bank from tightening policy quickly or hiking rates too much this year. Tombini has acknowledged that any future rate increases will be limited in scope due to the shifting fundamentals of Brazil's maturing economy. Rates above 10 percent "would not only play havoc with one of the few developments that the current administration can claim as an accomplishment on the economic front, but would also decelerate growth substantially precisely on the eve of next year's election," said Alexandre Schwartsman, a former central bank director and partner with Schwartsman & Associados.