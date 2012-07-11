Brazil set to cut rates again as recovery falters

* Central bank seen cutting benchmark rate to new low of 8 percent

* Sluggish recovery at home, abroad give room for rate cut

* Lower rates a top priority for President Rousseff

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil will likely cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 8 percent on Wednesday as policymakers continue efforts to revive an economy that for nearly a year has failed to respond to a barrage of stimulus measures.

If the central bank, as expected, lowers the rate by half a percentage point, it will be the eighth consecutive cut since last August, when the benchmark Selic rate stood at 12.5 percent. Along with government stimulus measures, including tax cuts for industry and targeted state spending, the rate reductions have yet to help Brazil recover a lost boom, though.

The sluggish recovery, along with a moderate pace of inflation, therefore gives the central bank’s monetary policy committee, known as the Copom, ample leeway for further reductions. The crisis in Europe, and an ongoing slowdown in the world economy, also ease any concerns that another reduction would be excessive, analysts say.

“We expect the central bank to continue to ease given the Copom’s significant concern with the external backdrop, recent favorable inflation prints and still very sluggish real growth,” Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

The current cycle resembles a previous series of rate cuts at the onset of the global financial crisis, when the Copom lopped 5 percentage points off the Selic between September 2008 and July 2009.

Before the current cycle is over, economists expect the central bank to lower rates by another half a percentage point next month, leaving the Selic at 7.5 percent. All 42 forecasts obtained in a survey by Reuters last week expect a 50-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday.

The bank will announce its decision after 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).

The stagnation in Brazil comes as growth in much of the rest of the world slows, too. The International Monetary Fund sees growth in the global economy slowing to 3.5 percent this year from 3.9 percent in 2011, and has warned that the outlook remains worrisome as Europe’s debt crisis lingers.

President Dilma Rousseff has made reviving Brazil’s economy the focus of her administration so far.

When growth first began to flag midyear 2011, she publicly prodded the central bank, which enjoys de facto autonomy, to begin lowering rates. Central bank president Alexandre Tombini complied.

Since then, the administration has unveiled a succession of stimulus measures to spur the economy -- most of them aimed at ailing Brazilian manufacturers.

Still, Finance Minister Guido Mantega has repeatedly been forced to cut official growth estimates -- from an initial forecast of 4.5 percent at the beginning of the year to a current projection of around 2.5 percent. Growth at that level would be below last year’s 2.7 percent, but above the 2 percent that most private economists predict for 2012.

A deluge of tax breaks and tens of billions of reais in subsidized loans and public investment haven’t been any more effective than rate cuts in helping industry. Squeezed by a strong national currency, Brazilian manufacturers have grown uncompetitive against foreign rivals and are considered one of the main drags on the economy.

Though Brazilian consumers continue to spend -- even if more cautiously than in years past -- industrial output remains weak. Some car manufacturers, a marquee industry in Latin America’s biggest country, are already offering workers voluntary buyouts.

Brazilian businesses also suffer from rising costs because of high taxes, expensive credit, a shortage of skilled labor, and infrastructure bottlenecks. Together, the problems amount to what has long been known as the “Brazil cost” -- the structural expenses that make business in the country expensive compared with many other emerging markets.

LOW RATES LEGACY

Rousseff’s push for lower rates is an effort to lower that cost. She wants lower rates, and cheaper credit for businesses and consumers, to be the main legacy of her government, aides say.

In an effort to allow rates to keep falling, Rousseff has sought to keep inflation at bay by keeping a lid on government spending. While that has angered some legislators, unions, and businesses pressing for more fiscal stimulus, it has helped keep price increases moderate.

Annual inflation eased to a near two-year low of 4.92 percent in June. The easing in part was the result of government tax breaks on cars and other industrial products.

Analysts increasingly agree that inflation could end the year just slightly above the midpoint of the official target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points.

That’s a far cry from the annual inflation peak of 2,500 percent reached in 1993.

However, some economist worry price increases could come back with a vengeance next year. The ongoing stimulus will have taken effect by then, they believe, causing the economy to pick up speed.