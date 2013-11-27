UPDATE 3-Brazil raises interest rate back to double digits

* Central bank raises Selic to 10 pct, highest in over a year

* Double-digit Selic a setback for President Rousseff

* Bank signals it may slow pace of rate hikes, focus on growth

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil raised interest rates on Wednesday for the sixth straight time, ending a short-lived era of single-digit borrowing costs that failed to reignite Latin America’s largest economy and instead fed inflation.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee, known as Copom, unanimously raised its Selic to 10 percent from 9.50 percent -- its highest level since March of 2012. All but two of the 62 analysts polled by Reuters last week expected the bank to hike rates by half a percentage point for the fifth straight time after a quarter percentage point increase in April.

The bank removed from its decision statement a previous reference to monetary policy setting inflation on a declining trend for next year. Analysts saw that as a sign the bank may slow the pace of future rate hikes.

“With the changes in the statement, the bank signals it has become more data dependent to decide between a 25 and a 50-basis-point hike in the next meeting,” said Mauricio Molan, chief economist with Santander Brasil.

The removal of the word inflation in the statement was interpreted by some economists to mean the bank was now going to shift its focus to future activity, which has struggled to pick up.

“Continuing the adjustment of the benchmark interest rate, begun at the April 2013 meeting, Copom decided unanimously to raise the Selic rate to 10 percent per annum, without bias,” the bank said in the statement of its last rate-setting meeting of the year.

Brazil has the highest interest rates among major economies and is one of the few countries in the world still boosting borrowing costs. Other emerging-market countries such as Mexico and Poland are slashing borrowing costs to cope with an international economic slowdown.

Brazil’s return to double-digit rates is a political setback for President Dilma Rousseff, who made cheaper credit a key economic goal of her government. The Selic stood at 10.75 percent when she took office in 2011.

After raising rates early in her term, the central bank aggressively slashed the Selic to a record low 7.25 percent in October 2012. The government hoped the cuts would usher in a new era of cheap borrowing and sustained economic growth.

Lower rates failed to speed up the economy, which was held back by another historical drag on Brazilian growth - high inflation. The central bank was forced to change course and raised the benchmark rate by 2.75 percentage points since April to try to bring annual consumer price increases back to the 4.5 percent center of its target range.

The bank is expected to raise interest rates at least one more time next year to bring the Selic to 10.50 percent, according to economists polled by the central bank. Its next meeting is on Jan. 15.

Some economists say the bank needs to be bolder and raise rates back to 11 or 12 percent to effectively bring inflation down to the center of the target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points.

The central bank has raised rates much more than expected this year, regaining some of its credibility as an inflation fighter.

The government is struggling to convince markets it is ready to control spending to help fight inflation and avoid a possible sovereign downgrade next year. Service-industry costs are also rising and government-controlled prices such as bus fares and fuel prices are expected to increase.

Those sources of price pressures have kept private inflation expectations high for next year.

HIGH INFLATION

Annual inflation climbed less than expected in mid-November, but remains well above the center of the target and is under pressure from rising food prices. The IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 5.78 percent in the 12 months to mid-November.

Investors are paying close attention to an expected increase in fuel prices this year. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has sustained heavy losses by keeping fuel prices below world market levels to help the government contain inflation.

The economy may have actually contracted slightly in the third quarter from the previous quarter, some economists predict. That would be evidence of the erratic pace of an economy expected to grow 2.5 percent this year. It grew 7.5 percent in 2010, its most in a quarter century.

Another immediate risk to the economy lies in the hands of the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday started to review a controversial savings accounts case that could cost banks more than 100 billion reais ($44 billion) and contract credit. A decision is expected for early next year.

Higher interest rates and an expected withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus could slow the economy in 2014, when Rousseff is expected to run for another four-year term. Economists see growth of only 2.1 percent in 2014.