Brazil's central bank says sees economy slowing -minutes
June 5, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's central bank says sees economy slowing -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic growth will be less intense this year than in 2013, but policymakers will remain vigilant to battle inflationary pressures, according to the minutes of the central bank’s last interest rate setting meeting released on Thursday.

The bank kept its benchmark Selic rate on hold at 11 percent last week, but signaled policymakers are prepared to hike rates again if needed to curb quickening prices.

The bank said both its 2014 and 2015 inflation estimates were reduced from previous meetings. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

