TEXT-Brazil central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 14.25 pct
March 2, 2016 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

TEXT-Brazil central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 14.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank held its key interest rate at 14.25 percent for the fifth straight time on Wednesday, opting to avoid inflicting more harm on an economy mired its worst recession in decades despite rising inflation.

The following is the text of the statement issued by the bank’s monetary policy committee, known as Copom:

“Considering the macroeconomic outlook and the perspectives for inflation and the actual balance of risks, and considering the domestic and principally external uncertainties, the Copom decided to hold the Selic rate at 14.25 percent a year, without bias, with six votes in favor and two votes for the increase of the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage points.”

Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
