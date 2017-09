Brazil can avoid rate downgrade with fiscal overhaul -treasury

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil can avoid further downgrades from rating agencies if it succeeds in approving its latest fiscal package and showing long-term commitment to rebalancing its public accounts, Treasury chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday.

Standard & Poor’s earlier this month stripped Brazil of its coveted investment-grade rating as a deepening political and economic crisis continuous to erode investor confidence in Latin America’s largest economy.

Markets expect rival agencies to cut Brazil’s rating in coming months. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)