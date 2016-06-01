Brazil's recession is worst in history, Finance Ministry says

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy is going through its worst recession ever but will probably start to recover in coming quarters thanks to measures recently announced by interim President Michel Temer, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Official data earlier on Wednesday showed Brazil's gross domestic product fell for a fifth straight quarter in early 2016, but the drop was smaller than forecast due to heavier government spending in the months before a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)