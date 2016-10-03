Brazil spending cap to include health, education from 2018- Meirelles

BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A revised draft of a constitutional reform to limit public spending in Brazil to the inflation rate will only include health and education expenditure starting from 2018, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

The minister added that the index used to cap spending could be changed 10 years after the measure was implemented, with each presidential mandate allowed to make a fresh change. The reform is due to be voted on in a special commission of the lower house on Thursday.