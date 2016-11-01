Brazil to collect 50.9 bln reais under repatriation program -tax agency

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will collect 50.9 billion reais ($15.83 billion) in taxes and fines under an amnesty program for undeclared assets abroad which ended on October 31, the federal tax agency said on Tuesday.

Tax agency chief Jorge Rachid said the program was successful. A total of 25,011 individual taxpayers and 103 companies declared the equivalent of 169.9 billion reais in undeclared assets abroad under the program.