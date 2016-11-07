FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil raises 46.8 bln reais so far with amnesty program
Samsung chief convicted
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
November 7, 2016 / 7:45 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil raises 46.8 bln reais so far with amnesty program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has collected 46.8 billion reais ($14.6 billion) in taxes and fines so far under an amnesty program for undeclared assets abroad which ended last month, the Revenue Service said on Monday.

The government last week said it expected to raise 50.9 billion reais with the amnesty. Revenue Service Chief Jorge Rachid said the government had already started to investigate taxpayers who failed to pay their duties after joining the program.

$1 = 3.2044 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione

