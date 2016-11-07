Brazil raises 46.8 bln reais so far with amnesty program

BRASILIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has collected 46.8 billion reais ($14.6 billion) in taxes and fines so far under an amnesty program for undeclared assets abroad which ended last month, the Revenue Service said on Monday.

The government last week said it expected to raise 50.9 billion reais with the amnesty. Revenue Service Chief Jorge Rachid said the government had already started to investigate taxpayers who failed to pay their duties after joining the program.