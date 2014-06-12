FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's retail sales drop 0.4 pct in April from March
June 12, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's retail sales drop 0.4 pct in April from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.4 percent in April from March, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to drop 0.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 25 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 1.75 percent to a rise of 0.8 percent.

April’s retail sales rose 6.7 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

