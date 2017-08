RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 0.7 percent in January from December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Economists in a Reuters poll expected a rise of 0.6 percent.

Sales declined 7 percent from the year-earlier period, compared with expectations for a 4.15 percent drop in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)