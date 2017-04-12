DIARY - Today in Washington - April 17
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 0.2 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
Economists in a Reuters poll expected a rise of 0.4 percent.
Sales declined 3.2 percent from the year-earlier period, compared with expectations for a 6.9 percent drop in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, underscoring the magnitude of the loss of economic growth momentum in the first quarter.