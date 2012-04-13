Brazil Feb retail sales fall 0.5 pct from Jan

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil f ell 0.5 percent in February from January, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 20 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a fall of 1 percent to no growth.

However, February’s retail sales jumped 9.6 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 9 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from 7.5 percent to 9.8 percent gains.