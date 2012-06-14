Brazil April retail sales rise 0.8 pct from March

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.8 percent in April from March, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 1.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 17 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a 0.5 percent drop to a 2.5 percent rise.

April’s retail sales gained 6.0 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 7.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts for the increase ranged from 6.1 percent to 9.4 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)