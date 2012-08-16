FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil retail sales rise 1.5 pct in June from May
August 16, 2012

Brazil retail sales rise 1.5 pct in June from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted a surprise gain of 1.5 percent in June from May , government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 24 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a 0.9 percent drop to a 0.75 percent increase.

June’s retail sales rose 9.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 6.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 5.5 percent to 8.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
