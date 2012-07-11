FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil May retail sales drop 0.8 pct from April
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

Brazil May retail sales drop 0.8 pct from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in May from April , government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.6 percent, according to the median estimate of 14 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a 0.3 percent drop to a 1.0 percent increase.

May’s retail sales rose 8.2 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 10.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 8.8 percent to 11.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.