Brazil Aug retail sales rose 0.2 pct from July

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.2 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to slip 0.1 percent, according to the median estimate of 23 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.9 percent to a rise of 1.0 percent.

August’s retail sales jumped 10.1 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 9.1 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 7.5 percent to 11.6 percent.